Xiaomi Redmi 5 coming to India on March 14

Last month, the company launched the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphones and these phones are yet to be made available widely. Now, the company seems to be geared up to launch another smartphone in the country. The talk is about the Redmi 5 smartphone that was announced along with the Redmi 5 Plus in China back in December last year.

On Wednesday, Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 32-inch and 43-inch models were launched in India yesterday at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 22,999. The smart TV models are slated to go on sale on March 13 in the country via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. At the sidelines of launching the new models of smart TVs, the company had posted a video focusing on these new TVs. The video teases an upcoming smartphone launch slated to happen on March 14.

The teaser shows the side profile of the device showing the two lines at the top and bottom of its rear panel and the camera bump. The outline of the device appears to be similar to the Redmi Note 5 that was launched in China as the Redmi 5 Plus. Eventually, we expect the company to launch the Redmi 5 in India on March 14.

To refresh, the Redmi 5 bestows a 5.7-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9 as it flaunts a full-screen design. At its heart, the device employs an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with Adreno 506 graphics unit, 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. Running MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat, the smartphone is likely to receive the Android Oreo update sometime soon.

On the imaging front, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 sports a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera at the front. The device comes with the standard connectivity aspects and gets the power from a 3000mAh battery, which will keep the lights turned on.

The Redmi 5 smartphone is expected to be priced competitively around Rs. 10,000 in the country. However, we need to await an official confirmation from Xiaomi regarding its launch date and availability. Notably, the Redmi 5 Plus has been already launched in India as the Redmi Note 5.