Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A announced: Price, specifications and more

Xiaomi Redmi 6 has been announced at an event in China. This is the successor to the Redmi 5, which was unveiled in December last year. The smartphone was launched alongside the Redmi 6A smartphone. Both these phones will go on sale in the company's home market China from June 15. There is no word regarding their global availability as of now.

Both the Redmi 6 and 6A smartphones run Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI 9 and can be upgraded to MIUI 10. There will be an 18:9 display on both the devices. Let's take a look at the complete specifications and features and pricing of these Xiaomi smartphones from here.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 specifications

The Redmi 6 comes fitted with a 5.45-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 80.7%. Under its hood, the smartphone employs an octa-core MediaTek P22 (MT6762) processor clocked at 2GHz. This processor is teamed up with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The smartphone has been launched in two variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. Both these variants support expandable storage support up to 128GB with a microSD card. There is a fingerprint sensor at the rear, an infrared sensor, dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS. A 3000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within.

For imaging, the Redmi 6 makes use of a dual-camera setup with 12MP+5MP sensor combination and AI capabilities. The selfie camera is a 5MP unit with support for AI Face Unlock.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A specifications

Some specifications of the Redmi 6A are identical to those of the Redmi 6. The differences are in the processor, storage, RAM, and camera departments. This smartphone comes with a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB of additional storage. It features a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera. The smartphone misses out on a fingerprint sensor but has an infrared sensor on board.

Redmi 6 and 6A pricing

These smartphones have been announced in Grey, Gold, Blue and Rose Gold color variants. The Redmi 6 base variant is priced at 799 yuan (approx. Rs. 8,400) and its high-end variant is priced at 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 10,500). The Redmi 6A is priced at 599 yuan (approx. Rs. 6,300).