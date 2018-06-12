Xiaomi Redmi 6 will be unveiled today: Watch the live stream

Xiaomi Redmi 6 will be announced today at an event in China at 2 PM, which is 11:30 AM in India. The company's president Lin Bin shared a poster confirming the launch of the smartphone. This smartphone will be a successor to the Redmi 5, which was a well received budget phone from the company. The Redmi 6 is believed to be launched alongside the Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro as well.

Xiaomi will live stream the launch event happening in China. You can watch the live stream of the event from here. As the launch event will happen in China, the live stream will be in Chinese. Given that the Redmi 5 is a bestseller in the Indian market, Xiaomi might soon bring its successor be released soon in the country.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 expected specifications

The Redmi 6 is rumored to house a 5.45-inch IPS LCD display with a HD+ resolution 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. There is a confusion regarding the presence of a display notch as the recently leaked poster does not show one. The device is believed to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 as the recently launched Redmi Y2. This processor will be a great upgrade over the Snapdragon 450 used by the Redmi 5.

The smartphone is expected to be launched in three variants - 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. All the variants are likely to come with a microSD card for expandable storage. It is likely to run Android 8.1 Oreo topped by MIUI 9.5 out of the box.

From the leaked TENAA specifications, we get to know that the Redmi 6 might feature a dual-camera setup at its rear. The primary camera could be a 12MP sensor while the secondary sensor is believed to be a 5MP sensor. The device is also expected to flaunt a 5MP selfie camera at the front. We can expect the smartphone to have Face Unlock capability and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. A 3000mAh could be employed to power it from within.

As of now, there is no mention regarding the pricing and release date information of the Redmi 6. We can expect all the details to be announced by the company in a while as it takes the wraps off this smartphone.