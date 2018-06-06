Xiaomi Redmi 6 with a notch to launch on the 12th of June

It looks like Xiaomi, one of the leading smartphone makers in the world is all set to launch its first device under the Redmi 6 banner. According to an invitation found on the Weibo, the company will launch the Xiaomi Redmi 6 in China on the 12th of June 2018.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 is the first smartphone to launch under the affordable smartphone series Redmi with an iPhone X like notch and will join the likes of the Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer edition, and Xiaomi Mi 8 SE which also happen to offer a taller display with a notch on the top. Unlike the Xiaomi Mi 8 or the Mi 8 Explorer Edition, the Redmi 6 does not have any dedicated sensors for Face Unlock. However, the smartphone is still expected to offer face unlock using the front-facing camera, similar to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. In fact, except for the display notch, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 resembles the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro in all aspects.

Design

In terms of design, the smartphone has a semi-metallic unibody design with an antenna band on the top and bottom part of the smartphone. On the front, the smartphone has a 2.5D curved tempered glass with a notch on the top of the display. The fingerprint sensor is on the back of the smartphone, like most of the Xiaomi Redmi phones.

Specifications

The device was spotted on a TENAA listing revealing some of its key specifications. Going by the same, the smartphone is expected to boast of a 5.84-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under its hood, the device is likely to employ a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 16GB/32GB/64GB storage space. The battery capacity is expected to be 3900mAh. As mentioned above, it said to arrive with a dual-rear camera module.

Xiaomi Redmi 5, a budget category smartphone

It is said to have a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. There are possibilities for it to be priced at 1000 yuan (approx. Rs. 10,000). These are just speculations based on the leaks those have happened till date. We are yet to come across more details regarding the device. We should not consider these seriously until there is an official confirmation from Xiaomi the same. Let's wait for the announcement to happen today.