Xiaomi Redmi 6 likely to be announced today

On Tuesday, Xiaomi took to its official Weibo account to reveal that it is going to make a new announcement today. The post claims that there will be a new announcement at 10 AM in China. While it has not revealed any further details, there are speculations that the Redmti 6 could be unveiled today. The device was expected to be announced last week along with the flagship Mi 8 and Mi 8 SE but the same did not happen.

The entry-level Redmi 6 carrying the model number M1805D1SE was spotted on the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology database. It tips that the device is nearing its launch. So, there are expectations to witness the announcement of the Redmi 6 today.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 design

We have already seen a couple of leaked hands-on images of the Xiaomi Redmi 6 showing the front and rear design of the smartphone. One of these images showed the notch on top of the display. The rear design appeared to be similar to the Redmi Note 5 with a dual-camera setup, a circular fingerprint sensor and a plastic-metal back cover.

Redmi 6 specs

The device was spotted on a TENAA listing revealing some of its key specifications. Going by the same, the smartphone is expected to boast of a 5.84-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under its hood, the device is likely to employ a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 16GB/32GB/64GB storage space. The battery capacity is expected to be 3900mAh.

As mentioned above, it said to arrive with a dual-rear camera module. It is said to have a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. There are possibilities for it to be priced at 1000 yuan (approx. Rs. 10,000).

These are just speculations based on the leaks those have happened till date. We are yet to come across more details regarding the device. We should not consider these seriously until there is an official confirmation from Xiaomi the same. Let's wait for the announcement to happen today.

