Xiaomi Redmi 6 poster shows front design ahead of its launch

Xiaomi is expected to unveil the Redmi 6 smartphone on June 12 in China. The Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro are also expected to be announced tomorrow. While the launch event is slated to happen tomorrow, the company's president Lin Bin has shared a poster on Weibo showing the front design of the device in full glory.

As seen in the image above, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 is expected to feature a full-screen design with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. Despite the full-screen design, the bezels at the sides appear to be relatively thicker. The poster tips that there will no notch on top of the display, which makes sense as it will be an entry-level smartphone.

The poster also shows that there will be a single selfie camera sensor along with an LED flash to help in clicking low-light selfie shots. The volume rocker and power key are seen to be positioned at the right of the device. In the previous teasers, Xiaomi tipped that the Redmi 6 will render a lag-free performance hinting that users of the entry-level phone can experience a smooth performance even after using it for months.

What's contradictory is the lack of the notch on top of the display in the latest teaser. Previous reports regarding the smartphone hinted at the presence of the display notch housing the selfie camera and other sensors.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 rumored specifications

The specifications of the Redmi 6 appeared on TENAA a few days back. Going by the same, the smartphone might arrive with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is likely to make use of a MediaTek Helio P22 processor based on the 12nm process. There could be dual cameras at the rear positioned vertically along with the LED flash. The smartphone is likely to run Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI 10 out of the box.

Like the previous generation Redmi smartphones, this one is also said to arrive in three variants. The base variant is likely to feature 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space while the mid-variant is said to feature 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The high-end variant is claimed to be launched with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space.