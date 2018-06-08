Xiaomi Redmi 6 live photo shows Rose Gold variant

Xiaomi is all set to unveil the Redmi 6 smartphone on June 12 in China. This device will succeed the Redmi 5, which is just six months old. We have already come across the leaked hands-on images and TENAA listing showing the smartphone's design and its alleged specifications. From the leaked images of the Redmi 6, we know that the device might feature a notch on top of the display, which has not been well received by the brand's fans.

Fresh information about the Redmi 6 comes in the form of a live photo leaked by a Weibo user via Slashleaks. It shows the Rose Gold color variant of the smartphone, which looks a little better than the initially leaked photo that surfaced online last week.

Redmi 6 design

The first live photo and the TENAA images show the smartphone with white front bezels. But the freshly leaked images show the presence of black bezels around the display. The notch is still visible in the latest image but it looks better with the dark bezels instead of the white one.

The Xiaomi phone has the notch for a reason. It is smaller than the one on the Mi 8 and houses the selfie camera, sensors and earpiece. The chin appears to be thick but it does not have the physical home button and fingerprint sensor as in the earlier models as it embraces the full-screen design trend.

Moving to the rear of the smartphone, the device has a Rose Gold finish with a fingerprint sensor, dual rear cameras positioned vertically and antenna lines at the top and bottom.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 rumored specs

The rumored specifications of the Redmi 6 include a 5.84-inch FHD+ display, a 4000mAh battery and a 2.0GHz octa-core processor paired with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM. The imaging aspects are said to include a 12MP primary rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. He other details regarding the Xiaomi Redmi 6 remain unknown for now. And, we can get to know more details next week.

So, what is your opinion regarding the Redmi 6? Will it be a successful one just as its predecessor? Do let us know your thoughts from below.