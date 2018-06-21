Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro press renders confirm color variants

Recent teasers reveal that the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will be announced on June 25 alongside the Mi 4 Pad. We have already come across leaked a TENAA listing of the smartphone revealing its complete specifications. The certification site showed that the smartphone might arrive with a notch display and thick bezels. Now, Xiaomi has shared official renders of the upcoming Redmi smartphone on Weibo revealing its color variants.

As seen in the image above, the Redmi 6 Pro might arrive in five color options namely Rose Gold, Sand Gold, Black, Flame Red and Lake Blue. Besides the colors, the design of the smartphone has also been revealed by these renders. The notch at the front and the dual-camera setup and fingerprint sensor at the rear are seen clearly.

From these renders, we can expect the Redmi 6 Pro to have a higher screen-to-body ratio than the other smartphones in the Redmi lineup. All thanks to the notch at the top center of the screen housing the sensors, earpiece and selfie camera. Moving to the rear panel, there is a vertically stacked dual-camera setup with the LED flash positioned between the two lenses. There is a circular fingerprint sensor as seen in the previous models in the Redmi series.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro rumored specifications

The TENAA listing of the Redmi 6 Pro has shed light on the specifications. It is speculated to be unveiled with a 5.84-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone is likely to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with Adreno 506 GPU. There are claims that it might arrive in three variants - 2GB+16GB, 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB.

The smartphone is expected to feature 12MP and 5MP dual-camera module at the rear with AI capabilities as seen on the newly launched Redmi 6 and Redmi Y2. The selfie camera is believed to be a 5MP sensor. The other aspects making rounds in the speculations include a 4000mAh battery, Face Unlock and Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI 9.5.

Though the company has been teasing the Redmi 6 Pro to be announced on June 25, we are yet to know further details regarding its specifications and features. Interestingly, a recent report suggested that the smartphone might be launched in India within two months.