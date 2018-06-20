Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro to arrive in India by August

Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A were announced in China on June 12. The company is also expected to be working on the Redmi 6 Pro, which is teased to be announced on June 25 in the country. Now, there is fresh information regarding the Indian release date of these new Redmi series smartphones. Do note that the company has not confirmed the same officially.

As per a recent report, the Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro smartphones will be launched in India in two months. These devices are prone to be launched in the country due to their budget pricing. As the Redmi 5 and 5A are the bestselling models in the budget smartphone arena, the successors are sure to be successful.

One of the recent reports tipped that the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE will be launched in India as the Mi 8i in July. The report further tipped that the Mi Band 3 will also be launched in the country along with the smartphone. It was speculated that the Mi 8i could be priced around Rs. 20,000 in the Indian market.

But the recent report, which has revealed the Redmi 6 India launch date suggests that the Mi 8 SE and Mi Band 3 will take over two or three months to reach the Indian market. No further details regarding the Indian availability of these Xiaomi devices are known for now.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 with MediaTek SoC

For those who aren't aware, a report surfaced online last week stating that the Redmi 6 and 6A will be launched with the MediaTek processors in India. It is said that the legal battle between Xiaomi and Ericsson over the use of MediaTek SoCs in smartphones in India has been settled.

Notably, the Redmi 6 is the first one to feature the new 10nm Helio P22 SoC while the Redmi 6A is the first one to employ the new Helio A22 SoC. So, the fans of the company can expect these phones to arrive in India without the Snapdragon processors. This is contrary to what has been happening in the country so long as Xiaomi has been selling smartphones with Snapdragon SoCs since 2014.

Having said that, let's wait for an official confirmation from the company regarding release date and other aspects of the Redmi 6 and 6A smartphones in India.

