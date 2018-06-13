Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A to arrive in India with MediaTek SoCs

On Tuesday, Xiaomi took the wraps off its recent budget smartphones - the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A. These smartphones make use of MediaTek processors in China. But the company is barred from releasing smartphones with MediaTek SoCs in India as per a lawsuit filed by Ericsson back in 2014. After the verdict, Xiaomi phones in India use Snapdragon chipsets. It looks like the legal battle has reached a settlement as there are claims that Xiaomi might launch phones equipped with MediaTek processors in India.

Given that the Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A use MediaTek processors, we expect that these smartphones to be launched in India sans the Snapdragon chipsets. Notably, the last one from Xiaomi to use a MediaTek chipset in India is the first-generation Redmi Note launched back in 2014.

At the recently held Computex 2018 show, the Chief Financial Officer at MediaTek, David Ku revealed that the lawsuit filed by Ericsson has been settled. He further stated that Xiaomi can launch MediaTek chipsets in its phones in India. He further revealed that the latter will soon launch a MediaTek-powered smartphone in the country without any word regarding the name of the device.

As mentioned above, the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A are expected to be the first MediaTek smartphones to arrive in India. Notably, the Redmi 6 is the first one to feature the new 10nm Helio P22 SoC while the Redmi 6A is the first one to employ the new Helio A22 SoC. So, the fans of the company can expect these phones to arrive in India without the Snapdragon processors.

Though there are speculations that these newly announced devices could be launched soon in India, there is no confirmation from the company regarding the same. Also, there are no details about when exactly these smartphones will be launched in India. Given that the Redmi 5 was launched in March this year and Redmi 5A was launched in November last year in India, we can expect these new phones to take a few months to hit the market.

