Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite pricing out prior to July 24 launch

It has been confirmed that Xiaomi Mi A2 will be unveiled on July 24 in Spain. There are speculations that the company could unveil two smartphones - the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite at the launch event. Now, the alleged pricing and shipping dates of both these devices have emerged online, thanks a couple of Romanian stores.

Xiaomi Mi A2 price

A Romanian site QuickMobile.ro has listed the Xiaomi Mi A2 with 32GB and 64GB storage capacities for RON 1273 (approx. Rs. 22,000) and RON 1400 (approx. Rs. 14,200) respectively. Notably, both these storage variants will have 4GB RAM and will be shipped in 7 days.

Contradictorily, another site PCGarage.ro has listed the same smartphone for RON 1400 (approx. Rs. 14,200) and RON 1600 (approx. Rs. 27,600) for the two variants. In addition to charging a higher amount, this website claims that the availability is 11 days for now.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite price

When it comes to the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, QuickMobile has listed the smartphone for RON 933 (approx. Rs. 16,000) and RON 1130 (approx. Rs. 19,500) for the 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB variants. Similar to the Mi A2, PCGarage has listed the variants of the Mi A2 Lite for a relatively higher pricing of RON 1000 (approx. Rs. 17,200) and RON 1200 (approx. Rs. 20,700) respectively. Otherwise, the availability dates appear to be the same.

What we know so far

Just like last year, the Xiaomi Mi A2 is said to be the global variant of the Mi 6X, which was launched in China earlier this year. While there will be no changes in terms of specifications and features, the only difference will be in the OS front. The Mi A2 will be an Android One smartphone.

Talking about the Mi A2 Lite, the smartphone is expected to be the international variant of the recently launched Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro. This device is also said to run stock Android One instead of MIUI.

Notably, both these smartphones have been circulating in several rumors and leaks. One of the reports tipped that the Xiaomi Mi A2 will arrive in four storage configurations and three color variants. A recent report citing a leaked image hinted that the Mi A2 Lite will be launched in Red, Blue and Black color variants. However, we need to wait for the official unveiling of these smartphones to know more.

