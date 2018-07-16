Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite listed for sale ahead of launch

Yesterday, we came across an official teaser from Xiaomi hinting at the launch of the Mi A2. It is already known that the company will host an event on July 24 in Spain to launch this device globally. Also, there are claims that we can expect the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite, two Android One smartphones to be launched at the event later this month.

While we are a week ahead of the global announcement, the alleged Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite seems to have been listed on AliExpress. This pricing seems to be relatively higher than the previously leaked pricing of around Rs. 10,000. However, there is no official confirmation and we are yet to know the final pricing only at the launch event.

Xiaomi Mi A2 price

The is listed for a pricing of $190 (approx. Rs. 13,000) for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and $210 (approx. Rs. 14,500) for the high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

One of the previous reports tipped that the device could be launched in three color variants - Black, Blue and Gold. Also, it was speculated that there will be four storage configurations.

Rumored Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite specs

The smartphone is expected to flaunt a metal build and bestow a 5.84-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2228 x 1080 pixels. It is said to arrive with a notch on top of the display, which will make its aspect ratio 19:9. On the hardware front, this upcoming Xiaomi smartphone, which received the EEC certification lately is likely to make use of an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with varying RAM and storage capacities. It is said to arrive with a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage.

For imaging, the Mi A2 Lite might make use of a dual-camera setup at its rear with 12MP and 5MP sensors. The camera will have AI capabilities and support for 4K video recording. The selfie camera is said to be a 5MP sensor with AI portrait and AI Smart Beauty features.

As it will be an Android One smartphone, it might run the pure version of the OS out of the box. A 4000mAh battery is said to power this device rendering a decent backup.