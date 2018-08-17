Xiaomi Mi A2 receives August security patch

Xiomi has recently introduced its latest Android One smartphone for the Indian users which is the Mi A2. Now, the Mi A2 has received the August security patch which brings a number of new features for the device. The latest software update comes with the build number OPM1.171019.011.V9.6.10.oODIMIFE and is 380MB in size.

The latest update which the August Android security patch which will make its way to the Mi A2 devices. The August Android security patch was released for the Pixel smartphones earlier this month. However, it is not immediately clear as to what all fixes do the latest update brings. The new Android update brings support for 60fps video recording at 1080p. Earlier, the Mi A2 had only the option to shoot 1080 p videos at 30fps prior the update.

Like all other software updates, the August Android security patch is being rolled out in batches and it is expected to be available for all the devices in the coming days. The Mi A2 users will get a notification when the update will be available for their device. However, interested users can also check for the update manually. In order to check the update manually the users will need to head over to Settings> System> System Update> Check for update.

The new security patch for the Mi A2 comes only a few days after the device was officially announced for the Indian market. The device first went on 'pre-order sale' on August 9. However, as always the sale concluded within two minutes of the on both the e-commerce platforms Amazon and Mi.com.

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi A2 features a huge 5.99-inch 18:9 FHD+ display which offers a screen resolution of 2160 x 108 pixels and has a pixel density of 403PPI. The screen comes with a 2.5 D curved Gorilla Glass 5 protection and the display is bright and vivid.

On the imaging front, the Mi A2 features a dual rear camera setup which has 12MP + 20 MP lenses. Both the lenses work on a f/1.75 aperture. The front camera on the Mi A2 is a 20MP shooter which has a f/2.2 aperture. The images captured by the front camera are also impressive.