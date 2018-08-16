This app can extend the battery backup of your device

Smartphones have gradually become an essential commodity in today's fast-paced world. These small pocket-sized devices come packed with batteries which powers them so that we can carry on with our tasks while on-the-go. However, we all must have experienced running out of battery when we need the device most. Most of the smartphone manufacturers have started embedding their devices with some big batteries which have enough juice to power a device for a day or two. But it is not a complete solution to the draining battery issue.

In order to acknowledge this issue, some scientists have now developed an app which can help the smartphone users to reduce the energy consumption of their devices. Among the group of scientists, one was of Indian origin. The app further extends the battery life of the device for up to an hour each day. The app is called as "Novel" smartphone app.

The scientists evaluated the app in an experiment which involved 200 smartphone users. All of the smartphone users had downloaded the app on their devices and used the app when they had a number of windows opened on their respective devices.

Upon using the app, the developers found that the energy saving app saved battery on their devices more as compared to other apps. When the battery saving app was used it extended the battery life of the smartphones by up to 10 to 25 percent.

Kshirasagar Naik, a professor at the University of Waterloo in Canada said: "The built-in multi-window feature released with the new Android operating system allows users to have multiple windows and files open at the same time similar to a laptop, but this results in unnecessary energy drain."

Naik further mentioned that "We have developed an app which users can install on their devices and use to reduce the brightness of non-critical applications. So, when you're interacting with one application, the brightness of the other window goes down thereby reduces the energy consumption of the device."

Naik also mentioned that "What happens now is that you put the phone on a charger for the night and when you leave home the next day the battery is at 100 percent, but there is a lot of behind the scenes computation and communication going on, and it drains the battery."

If the Novel battery saving app functions as it is intended to then it will take care of the battery draining issues in the smartphone. This will ultimately help the users in long run and take care of the battery-related concerns.