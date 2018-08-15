Samsung patents self-healing Oleophobic coating for its displays

Samsung has won a patent pertaining to an anti-fingerprint compound with self-healing properties. The patent was published by the World Intellectual Property Organization earlier this month.

The application mentions the terms "film" "laminate" and "device" and the composition includes compounds such as polyrotaxane, polyhedral silsesquioxane, and fluorinated (meth)acryl.

Producing an anti-fingerprint coating with self-healing properties that can be placed over glass surfaces would make a lot of sense for Samsung, given the fact that majority of its smartphones have a glass-heavy design.

This isn't the first time an oleophobic coating will used, they have been applied to small screens for many years with varying degrees of success. These coatings are made to last, and they tend to last for a longer time compared to the phone's lifespan. Samsung plans to take this to another level by making an anti-fingerprint compound able to regenerate itself.

It's unclear whether the patented composition will have the ability to heal itself. But, it would still be helpful by tackling micro scratches and small defects. Samsung already uses the best protectors for its flagship phones. Given that Samsung phones are now mostly covered in glass and are highly prone to attract fingerprints.

As we move ahead with the trend of small bezels and glass body, Samsung'ss anti-fingerprint coating with self-healing could be a solution in the future. It could also come in handy in the development of flexible mobile devices.

Samsung also seems to serious about launching a smartphone with a foldable display. According to a report by The Bell, the South Korean company has shared its plans to launch a foldable smartphone with some of the parts manufacturers. If the report is to be believed, the production will start in November this year.

These parts will only lay the foundation of the phone, instead of shaping up its design. The report cites an industry source as saying that this is because the company is yet to finalize the form factor of the smartphone. The source also said that Samsung is working on both outfolding and infolding versions of the phone and the final design will be ready by June.

It is also said that the number of parts ordered is smaller than what Samsung usually uses for its flagships. The Bell claims that the orders for this device are somewhere between 500,000 and 2,000,000 which suggests it would be a pilot project.