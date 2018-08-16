OnePlus 6 OxygenOS 5.1.11 update fixes screen flickering issue

OnePlus 6 is a flagship killer and a bestselling premium smartphone but that doesn't mean that it is flawless. Users of the device have been taking to the internet about the complaints and issues they face with the device. Now, the company has rolled out an update to fix the prominent issues.

Lately, the OnePlus 6 users have been facing the screen flickering issue in daylight. The company acknowledged the issue and promised to rollout an update to fix the same. Now, the beta update with a fix to the screen flicker in daylight was rolled out to those who have opted to be a part of the open beta program.

OxygenOS 5.1.11 update

Now, the OxygenOS 5.1.11 update has been rolled out to all the users of the smartphone. This update contains the fix to the screen flickering issue in daylight for all OnePlus 6 users. Along with the bug fix, the update also brings improvements and optimizations for the system and camera.

According to the changelog of the update spotted on the official OnePlus forum, the OxygenOS 5.1.11 update will bring an improved HDR mode for the camera. It will also bring the enhancements and optimizations as given here.

Optimized network connection

Optimized stability for Wi-Fi connection

General bug fixes and improvements

Confirm pin without tapping (Setting > Security & lock > PIN)

It is an OTA update and has already been rolled out to the users. The update will be received by users in phases with a fraction of users getting it today. The broader rollout of the update will happen in the next few days. If you own a OnePlus 6, do wait for the update to be rolled out to your smartphone in the coming days.

Android 9 Pie update awaited

Given that the smartphone supports the next big Google OS and the Android 9 Pie is already official, the update is awaited by the users. We can expect the smartphone to receive the Android 9 Pie update in the coming days. The device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and the next big update will take it to the latest version of the operating system with a slew of new features and improvements.