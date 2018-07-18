OnePlus 6 OxygenOS 5.1.9 update brings camera improvements

OnePlus 6 is one of the few brands in the smartphone industry to roll out timely updates to its devices. The company hasn't left the older models too while rolling out the updates. Eventually, all the users of the company's devices get the latest features. This is evident as the company recently rolled out the OnePlus 6 Gallery app's video editing features to the OnePlus 3, 3T, OnePlus 5 and 5T.

Now, the company is back in the headlines as its latest flagship smartphone has received the OxygenOS 5.1.9 update in the global markets and HydrogenOS 5.1.11 in China. Talking about the OxygenOS 5.1.9 update to the OnePlus 6, the device gets a slew of improvements and features to it as given below.

OnePlus 6 OxygenOS 5.1.9 update

You can get to know the complete changelog brought in by the OxygenOS 5.1.9 update from the official OnePlus forum. It is revealed that it will be an OTA update measuring 342MB.

The OxygenOS 5.1.9 update brings the same changes as the HydrogenOS 5.1.11 update. The camera on the smartphone gets better with the addition of Google Lens mode. This feature will let users know what is in the image by displaying information about the subjects such as products, books, artwork, famous buildings and more. Notably, the OnePlus 5 and 5T received the Google Lens mode via an open beta program. Another notable addition is the Beauty Mode added for the selfie portraits.

Apart from the camera, the update has enabled Group MMS and improves the stability of Wi-Fi connectivity and Bluetooth connection for cars. The other notable changes include the July 2018 Android security patch, a fix to the accidental touches that triggered gestures and general bug fixes and improvements.

Battery drain issue remains unfixed

Users of OnePlus 6 running OxygenOS 5.1.8 update face heavy battery drain issue. Though the company assured to fix the same with an update, the OxygenOS 5.1.9 doesn't bring any fix to the same. We can expect a future update to resolve the battery drain issue. If you are experiencing the issue, then you will have to wait for a future update.