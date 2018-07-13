Gallery app update brings OnePlus 6 video editing features to older models

OnePlus Gallery app available on the Google Play Store has received an update. With this update, a few older OnePlus devices will get the video editing features seen on the OnePlus 6. Notably, the video editing features were already available on the Gallery app of the latest flagship smartphone when it was launched.

The old smartphones from the company such as the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T have received the Gallery app update. This update has brought in the video editing tools such as slow-motion video editing, background music, and general clipping or trimming.

Update to OnePlus Gallery app

Spotted by Android Police, the updated OnePlus Gallery app is now available on the Google Play Store for the users of the company's smartphones to download on their device The update takes the Gallery app to the version 2.6.71 and will display a new pencil icon on the Gallery interface. On tapping this icon, it will show the above-mentioned video editing options.

Notably, the scissors icon will let users trim the videos, the middle option will enable the filters and the last one will let users add background music to the videos. The changelog of the update on the Google Play Store listing shows the following.

Video editing feature to trim videos, add background music and apply filters

Slow-motion video editing feature

Bug fixes and experience improvements

Camera performance remain the same

This way, the users of the OnePlus smartphones launched in 2016 and 2017 will be able to get the latest features seen on the OnePlus 6. However, it has to be noted that the camera performance cannot be improved with this update. Earlier, OnePlus had assured that it will enhance the camera performance of the OnePlus 5 and 5T launched last year. So, we can expect the same to happen in the future.

So, what are you waiting for? Proceed with the update and enjoy the latest gallery and video editing features on your old OnePlus smartphone.