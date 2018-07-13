ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Gallery app update brings OnePlus 6 video editing features to older models

now, experience the OnePlus 6 video editing features on your older OnePlus smartphone.

By:

Related Articles

    OnePlus Gallery app available on the Google Play Store has received an update. With this update, a few older OnePlus devices will get the video editing features seen on the OnePlus 6. Notably, the video editing features were already available on the Gallery app of the latest flagship smartphone when it was launched.

    Gallery app update adds OnePlus 6 video editing features to old models

    The old smartphones from the company such as the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T have received the Gallery app update. This update has brought in the video editing tools such as slow-motion video editing, background music, and general clipping or trimming.

    Update to OnePlus Gallery app

    Spotted by Android Police, the updated OnePlus Gallery app is now available on the Google Play Store for the users of the company's smartphones to download on their device The update takes the Gallery app to the version 2.6.71 and will display a new pencil icon on the Gallery interface. On tapping this icon, it will show the above-mentioned video editing options.

    Notably, the scissors icon will let users trim the videos, the middle option will enable the filters and the last one will let users add background music to the videos. The changelog of the update on the Google Play Store listing shows the following.

    • Video editing feature to trim videos, add background music and apply filters
    • Slow-motion video editing feature 
    • Bug fixes and experience improvements

    Camera performance remain the same

    This way, the users of the OnePlus smartphones launched in 2016 and 2017 will be able to get the latest features seen on the OnePlus 6. However, it has to be noted that the camera performance cannot be improved with this update. Earlier, OnePlus had assured that it will enhance the camera performance of the OnePlus 5 and 5T launched last year. So, we can expect the same to happen in the future.

    So, what are you waiting for? Proceed with the update and enjoy the latest gallery and video editing features on your old OnePlus smartphone.

    Read More About: oneplus apps news android updates
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue