First OnePlus 6 update lets you hide the notch and shoot slow motion videos

OnePlus 6 was unveiled only in the last week. Within a week's time, the device has been released in a number of markets including India and China. It is touted to be the fastest smartphone available right now as the company promotes it with the tagline "The speed you need". Adhering to this slogan, the device has received the first update in just days after its announcement.

The software update brings a slew of features and some of them are really interesting. Well, the update rolls out the ability to hide the notch on top of the display and support for slow-motion video recording. Besides these capabilities, there are a few more features brought in by the update.

As seen in the official changelog in the image above, the smartphone gets the Android security patch for May. The OnePlus Switch app will be added to the smartphone via the update. This app will make it easy to switch to a new OnePlus device. It will help you transfer call logs, contacts, photos, videos, applications, messages and audio to the new device easily.

Camera improvements

There are many camera improvements brought in by the update. It adds support for slow-motion video recording as mentioned above. This capability will let you capture slow-motion videos of 480fps at 720p and 240fps at 1080p. The other cool camera feature addition is the support for quick capture in the portrait mode. Quick capture will allow you to double tap the power button to launch the camera and click a photo. This capability will not be available in the portrait mode letting you capture shots with bokeh effect quickly. Even the gallery app has received an update. It will bring more options for recently deleted files.

If you already have a OnePlus 6 and waiting for the update, you can check for the same from the Settings menu. It will be rolled out to all users in phases.

In our opinion, OnePlus has once again proved its commitment to roll out timely updates and bring necessary enhancements to its devices with this update. The company already proved the same by rolling out the Android P Beta update to the OnePlus 6.