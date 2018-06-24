OnePlus 6 users face battery drain issue after OxygenOS 5.1.8 update

OnePlus is one of the smartphone brands aimed at rolling out timely updates to its offerings. The company recently rolled out the latest OTA update to the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5, 5T, OnePlus 3 and 3T. The update is aimed to fix bugs, improve the performance and add new features. But it appears to have gone wrong in the case of the OnePlus 6.

Recently, the latest flagship smartphone received the OxygenOS 5.16 and OxygenOS 5.1.8 updates. Many users who have updated their smartphone with this latest updates have taken to the OnePlus forums (via Android Headlines) complaining about the OnePlus 6 battery drain issue. These users claim that the device offers only half the screen on time than earlier while there is no change in the daily usage.

Besides the battery drain issue, the smartphone is claimed to reportedly shut down even when the battery has 50% charge left. It is claimed to work fine once it is plugged into the charger. However, this issue is definitely annoying. In addition to the battery-related issues, a few users of the OnePlus 6 have stated that their smartphone's camera is facing a freezing issue after the update.

Users of the other smartphones such as OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T have claimed that their smartphones are facing battery life issues after receiving the latest update. The phone is said to shut down abruptly at 15% battery charge without giving any warning. It is believed that these smartphones could be plagued by a bug, which is draining the battery.

OnePlus is yet to acknowledge these issues faced by its users after receiving the recent OTA updates. We can expect the company to be working on an update, which will fix the issue related to battery life.

Recent reports tipped that the OnePlus 6 has a 4G LTE connectivity issue. The device is said to switch to 3G networks and fail to go back to 4G even when the high-speed network is available. Now, the battery drain issue has emerged online. We have already seen a slew of OnePlus 6 problems and solutions.

If you own a smartphone from the brand, do let us know the issues that you face from the comments section below.