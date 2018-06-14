OnePlus 6 common problems and solutions

OnePlus 6 is the latest flagship smartphone from the company, which has been around for nearly a month now. This smartphone is taking on the high-end flagships such as Samsung Galaxy S9 and Apple iPhone X. It is a good smartphone with a slew of features including premium ones despite its affordable pricing. While we like the smartphone for several reasons, it does come with its own downsides. After all, none of the phones are perfect.

Here is a list of common issues that you may come across on using the OnePlus 6. And, we have some of the quick fixes to resolve these issues too over here. It is interesting to know that most of these issues can be fixed simply except for a few such as the Bootloader flaw, which was acknowledged by the company lately.

How to fix audio problems

One of the common complaints regarding the flagship killer is related to the audio output. Any output from the speaker, be it ringtones or videos or games, seems to be not satisfactory. There are complaints that the audio output is too quiet and it makes sense as there are no stereo speakers on the device. In our OnePlus 6 review, we saw that there is only one down-firing speaker that can get blocked easily while playing a game or streaming videos.

How to display apps in full-screen with notch

When it comes to the screen related issues, the apps do not appear in full-screen or the content gets cut off by the display notch. The latter can be resolved only when the app developers implement support for the notch. Anyways, Android P beta will handle this as it supports the display notch. When it comes to the full-screen mode issue, most such devices have a fullscreen mode toggle in the settings to let compatible apps appear in full-screen.

How to fix Wi-Fi problems on OnePlus 6

Some users have taken to the internet regarding Wi-Fi related complaints. The issues are regarding poor to dropped connectivity. These issues were also a part of the OnePlus 5T. If you are facing such issues, you can check for an update from the company. If the problem persists even after updating, then you can restart the router and turn it back after a few minutes. You can also try to connect to the same Wi-Fi network once again.

How to fix Bluetooth problems

Bluetooth connectivity issues exist with every phone. The biggest complaint is pairing the smartphone with your car infotainment system's Bluetooth. Sometimes, your phone would connect to your car but the phone icon would be greyed out. In such cases, you can turn off the HD calling from Settings to fix the issue. Also, you can reboot the device and restart your car and try pairing once again.

How to fix fingerprint scanner issue

Sometimes, smartphones with a fingerprint sensor are prone to face the false reading issue when the device is kept in the pocket. This will result in faster battery drain. In order to prevent this, there is a Pocket Mode setting in the OnePlus 6. You can enable this option to keep the false readings away when your phone is kept in your pocket or bag.