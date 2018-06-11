OnePlus 6 has a serious software flaw, which makes it easy to hack

The OnePlus 6 is a great smartphone for most parts, it offers a great value for money with its premium looks and flagship class specifications. However, it is not a perfect smartphone, as it misses out on n-number of features like water resistance, wireless charging, no high-resolution display etc. However, now it is found out that the OnePlus 6 has a massive security flaw, which makes the OnePlus 6 smartphone vulnerable to hackers.

There is a small loophole in the bootloader of the OnePlus 6, which enables installing third-party custom ROMS even when the bootloader is locked (OnePlus 6 comes with factory locked bootloader). However, to achieve this one needs to have a physical access to the phone with a computer. So, if someone steals your OnePlus 6 smartphone, it is easy to wipe out the data and to install custom ROMS without any hassle. As of now, there is no solution for this, other than keeping your smartphone safe.

The OnePlus official spokesperson said:

We take security seriously at OnePlus. We are in contact with the security researcher, and a software update will be rolling out shortly.

Which means OnePlus will soon release a software update to patch this security flaw. However, the company has not given any specific time frame regarding this issue.

OnePlus 6 specs

Unlike the Mirror Black or the Midnight Black, the OnePlus 6 Silk White version is only available in 8 GB RAM and 128GB storage. So, a user has to spend Rs 39,999 to get the Silk White edition. Whereas the Mirror Black and Midnight Black are available in either 6 GB or 8 GB RAM option with 64 GB or 128 GB storage for a price of Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively. The Avengers Edition is available for Rs 44,999 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

To recap, the smartphone bestows a 6.28-inch FHD+ Full Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19:9 as there is a display notch.

Under its hood, the device makes use of a Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with Adreno 630 GPU. Though the device was launched with Android Oreo, the Android P Beta update (How to get on OnePlus 6) is available for the phone. The camera department comprises a dual-camera module with 16MP+20MP sensors with OIS, EIS and more. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

The device comes with Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It has a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge support and Face-Unlock feature too. Though the smartphone does not have any sort of IP certification, the OnePlus 6 smartphone is said to be water resistant and can survive normal water splashes and rains without breaking a sweat.