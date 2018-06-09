OnePlus 6 Silk White limited edition will be available on the 12th of June

The OnePlus 6 is selling like hotcakes, especially the limited Avengers Edition and the Silk White Edition. The company had its first sale for the Silk White Edition on the 5th of June in Amazon and OnePlus website and went out of stock within hours.

Now, according to the latest update from OnePlus, the Silk White Edition will be available once again on the 12th 10: AM EDT, which could be the last chance to get your hands on the limited edition OnePlus 6 smartphone. However, the smartphone available in India via Amazon, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus experience store for Rs 39,999.

For me, the Silk White edition is my personal favorite OnePlus 6 smartphones, which looks stunning. In fact, the back panel is made by infusing real pearl. If you are looking for a smartphone with a premium looks and design, then the OnePlus 6 could be the right choice.

OnePlus 6 specs

Unlike the Mirror Black or the Midnight Black, the OnePlus 6 Silk White version is only available in 8 GB RAM and 128GB storage. So, a user has to spend Rs 39,999 to get the Silk White edition.

To recap, the smartphone bestows a 6.28-inch FHD+ Full Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19:9 as there is a display notch. Under its hood, the device makes use of a Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with Adreno 630 GPU. Though the device was launched with Android Oreo, the Android P Beta update (How to get on OnePlus 6) is available for the phone.

The camera department comprises a dual-camera module with 16MP+20MP sensors with OIS, EIS and more. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The device comes with Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It has a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge support and Face-Unlock feature too.

Though the smartphone does not have any sort of IP certification, the OnePlus 6 smartphone is said to be water resistant and can survive normal water splashes and rains without breaking a sweat.

Conclusion

There is an increase in the price of OnePlus 6 compared to the OnePlus 5T. However, it still offers a lot of value for money that no other flagship smartphone can offer.