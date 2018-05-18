OnePlus 6 will go on sale via Croma stores in India from May 22

OnePlus 6 was unveiled on May 16 at an event in London. The India launch of the smartphone happened on May 17. The smartphone is priced starting from Rs. 34,999 in the country. It will be exclusive to the online retailer Amazon and the sale will debut on May 21. The smartphone will also be available via the official OnePlus online Store and the pop-up stores. In addition to these, the OnePlus 6 will also be listed for sale through the Croma stores.

Interested customers can experience the smartphone and also buy it from any of the 112 Croma stores from May 22. These stores will host daily cashback offers with partners such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Standard Chartered, and Paytm. Also, there will be Rs. 2,000 cashback on using an SBI card for the purchase. Notably, these offers are valid only during the first week of sale.

Before the regular availability, the company will set up pop-up stores in eight cities across the country. The pop-up stores will be set-up in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Bangalore. The stores will be open from 3:30 PM to 8:00 PM on May 21 and from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM on May 22.

Detailing on its pricing, the OnePlus 6 base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 34,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 39,999. The company has also announced the Marvel Avengers Limited Edition model priced at Rs. 44,999. This special edition model and the Silk White Limited Edition model will go on sale on June 5.

OnePlus 6 specifications

To recap, the smartphone bestows a 6.28-inch FHD+ Full Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19:9 as there is a display notch. Under its hood, the device makes use of a Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with Adreno 630 GPU. Though the device was launched with Android Oreo, the Android P Beta update (How to get on OnePlus 6) is available for the phone.

The camera department comprises of a dual-camera module with 16MP+20MP sensors with OIS, EIS and more. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The device comes with Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It has a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge support and Face Unlock feature too.