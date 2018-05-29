OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition sale starts today in India: Offers, Features, and more

The OnePlus 6 is now officially available in India for Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999 for the 6 GB and the 8 GB RAM models, respectively. And now, the company is gearing up for the sale of the costliest OnePlus smartphone that the company has ever launched. The OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition will cost a whopping Rs 44,999.

Here are the complete details on the OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition, which will go on sale in India from the 29th of May 2018. Unlike the standard edition, the Avengers Edition comes in limited numbers, so, once if it goes out of stock, the stock will not be replenished. However, unlike last year's OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition, one has to shell out additional Rs 5,000 to get the special edition.

Offers associated with the OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition

All the regular offers associated with the standard OnePlus 6 are applicable for the Avengers Edition as well.

Citibank credit card and debit card users can get a cash back of Rs 2,000. No cost EMI for three months.

Complimentary 12 months damage protection via Servify

Amazon Prime Video gift card worth Rs 250

Up to Rs 500 discount for Amazon Kindle book purchases

Up to 25,000 worth of benefits on hotel and flight booking from Cleartrip

OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition specifications

When it comes to the specifications, the limited edition model and the regular variant are identical. The device has a 6.28-inch FHD+ Full Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The device has a notch at the top of its display and a screen-to-body ratio of 84%. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

Oneplus 6 First Impressions

The dual-camera modular at its rear comprises a 16MP main camera with Sony IMX519 sensor, OIS, EIS and f/1.7 aperture. It has a 20MP secondary camera with Sony IMX376K sensor with a similar aperture. The selfie camera is a 16MP selfie with Sony IMX371 sensor with EIS and f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone can capture slow-mo videos at 480p fps and there is support for Face Unlock. Connectivity wise, it has 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is a fingerprint sensor at its rear and a 3300mAh battery with support for Dash Charge