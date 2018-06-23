OnePlus 6 likely plagued by 4G LTE connectivity issue

OnePlus 6 is the flagship killer smartphone, which directly competes with the premium flagships in the market. It is one of the highest selling smartphones on Amazon. In just 22 days of its launch, the OnePlus flagship smartphone surpassed 1 million units of sales. This implies that the device has been well received by the users.

Though the device is a good performer, it comes with a few issues. We have already seen the problems faced by the OnePlus 6 users and the solutions to some of them. Now, a recent report points out at the 4G LTE connectivity issue. Also, there are complaints regarding the irrelevant behavior of the device.

OnePlus 6 4G LTE issue

Users of the smartphone from different countries seem to have reported about the network failure issue. Some reports mention that they did not get 4G signal and that the device switches to 3G in specific areas. On moving back to a region with 4G too, the device is claimed to fail to recognize and switch to LTE.

Some users claim that they have to enable the airplane mode and disable it to make the device recognize the presence of 4G connectivity. However, there is no acknowledgment from the company regarding 4G LTE connectivity issue.

Unexpected behavior

A report by MySmartPrice claims that the smartphone is exhibiting unexpected behavior after received the OxygenOS 5.1.8 update. Notably, this update was rolled out only a few days back. It is claimed that a report regarding the same has been submitted to OnePlus. The report also has a screenshot likely posted by a user who has experienced this issue. In the screenshot, you can see that there is a small airplane widget on the home screen to turn it on or off.

A senior moderator of the OnePlus forum has confirmed issue by commenting on the same. As it has been addressed and acknowledged by the senior members of the forum, we can expect the issue to be fixed soon.