OnePlus 6 next OxygenOS OTA update will fix the ‘Screen Flickering’ issue

OnePlus 6 is undoubtedly one of the best feature-rich smartphone available in the market for the users. The device packs some powerful set of features that could easily give flagship devices a tough time. However, not every smartphone is perfect and even the most powerful ones in the market come with their own set of flaws that could hamper the performance of the device. The same is the case with the OnePlus 6. The so-called flagship killer appears to have a 'Screen Flickering' issue about which the users have been complaining for a long time.

The flickering display issue is prominent while the device is being used outdoors. Even the OxygenOS updates 5.18 and 5.19 didn't resolve the issue. Now, it seems like the issue will be resolved for once and good. OnePlus has now acknowledged the issue via a post on its official forum.

Luckily the issue appears to be a software bug instead of being a hardware flaw. This implies that the issue can be resolved through an OTA update, which is what OnePlus firmly believes. The company has made an announcement that it will be releasing an 'Adaptive Brightness' feature along with the next OTA update which is expected to resolve the 'Screen Flickering' issue.

"We have noticed feedback from some users regarding the adaptive brightness feature on the OnePlus 6, it will be optimized in the next OTA update. (To be released very soon!)"

OnePlus came to rescue after the agonizing customers took it to the company's official forum to narrate their ordeal. Some of the complaints that were posted over the forum mentioned that the display of the OnePlus 6 devices flickered between two different brightness level under direct sunlight or when the brightness of the display is high. This issue might not be affecting all the units and could be a problem only for some. However, with the company acknowledging the issue we can expect a fix soon with the coming OxygenOS update.

To recall, the OnePlus 6 features a 6.28-inch AMOLED display that has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for screen protection. In the imaging department the OnePlus 6 sports a dual-rear camera setup that has a 16MP + 20MP sensors, whereas the front camera is of 16MP. The OnePlus 6 ships with the Snapdragon 845 CPU which is coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.