Android Pie will not support third-party calling apps

Google has recently released the stable version of Android 9 Pie. The latest Android version brings a number of useful features for the users. However, it appears that Google is not done yet. The tech giant has reportedly removed some features with the latest Android update. One such feature is the 'call recording' feature.

The latest version of the Android will not support the third-party call recording apps such as Automatic Call recorder app and Call recorder app. The reports come from some developers of the call-recording apps. According to the developers, this is due to some of the changes which were implemented by Google restricting third party-apps to bring the call recording feature to the Android devices.

The 'call-recording' feature will still be supported on the Android Lollipop smartphones. Google has currently discontinued the official call-recording API with Android Marshmallow. This makes it difficult for the developers of these apps to implement the smartphones that run on Marshmallow and Nougat version of Android. With the latest developments, it will now be impossible to run third-party call-recording Apps on Android smartphones running on Marshmallow and above without root.

The smartphone manufacturers, on the other hand, will still be able to use their own solutions to enable the call-recording feature in the Android smartphones. There is currently no information available as to why Google had blocked these third-party call recording apps. Google still needs to acknowledge the issue and release an official statement on the same.

The call recording feature has its own sets of merits; this feature can come handy in recording spam and fake calls. Many users have used this feature to record spam calls for legal purposes. The call recording feature is pretty useful for users to verify their claims in case of any con attempt such as bank-related fraud calls and others. With this feature gone users will have no option rather than relying on their respective device manufacturers for the same. Google's decision to block the third-party apps might come as a surprise; however, we still need to wait to see how the company's decision affects the users in a long run.