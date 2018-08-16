Google could be working on AI-powered health and wellbeing ‘Coach’ for Wear OS

Google had rebranded its Android Wear to Wear OS earlier this year. The Android P developer preview of the Wear OS is also going to be available for the users in the coming days. With this Google is aiming to bring the Wear OS as an AI-backed fitness coach for the users.

As per some reports from the Android Police, it appears that Google is working towards developing an AI-powered health and wellbeing 'Coach' for its upcoming lineup of wearables, most probably the Pixel watch. The AI is expected to make the smart wearable more useful and also give them a chance to compete with Apple in the smartwatch market.

It is being further reported that the new Google Coach is internally being called as "Project Wooden". The health and wellbeing coach is said to use the existing user data (data collected through Google Fit) in order to provide suggestions related to fitness. The Google coach will need to collect data such as step count, distance, calorie, heart rate, activity, and location in order to send a user alerts related to workout routines, track progress in real-time, and also make informed suggestions in the future.

The report further suggests that besides giving information on fitness, the Google Coach will also function as a user's health and nutrition assistant also. The coach will monitor a user's eating habits and also suggest or recommend a user the diet which they need to follow in order to maintain a healthy living style. The recommendations given to a user are expected to be based on the location and patterns of the users using which the coach can either suggests the users some nutritious food options available at the nearby restaurants. The recommendations will also help the users to build a weekly meal plan and shopping list so that the user can also cook food if possible.

Besides, the release of the Google Coach will primarily be focused on Wear OS at the beginning, however, users will be able to monitor data and suggestions using their smartphone, Assistant, and Android TV over the period of coming weeks. This feature is expected to make the Wear OS a better competitor of the Apple Watch and Fitbit who has been ruling the smart wearables market.