Google to bring AI-enabled virtual agents for call centers

Google has recently made an announcement in which it says to have partnered with companies like Genesys and Cisco for developing AI-based technology which will ease the workloads in the call centers. The new software being developed for the call centers is dubbed as "Contact Center AI". With "Contact Center AI" feature, the tech giant will install "virtual agents" in the call centers. The "virtual agents" will be the first point of contact that will answer a phone call and connect the customers to the call centers.

Fei-Fei Li, Chief Scientist at Google said that "When the customer asks something that the AI cannot do, it will automatically forward the call to a human." The comment was made during the Cloud Next conference that took place late on Tuesday this week.

Li further added that"Our true goal is to empower a contact center's human agents, as well as the customers that rely on them. "To do this, we built a complete solution with our partners that includes Dialogflow Enterprise Edition, as well as additional capabilities that are particularly useful for contact centers."

When a user makes a call to the call center, a Virtual Agent will greet the customer and it will further answer the questions asked by the user and will complete tasks all on its own with the help of the new AI. When a user decides to move on from the Virtual Agents, the call will be transferred to a human representative.

Google also said that "From there, the system shifts to a supporting role whereby Contact Centre AI's Agent Assist system supports the conversation and provides the agent with relevant information".

This AI will result in a flexible solution which adapts to the needs of each and every call made by the consumers. Apart from answering the calls, this new AI will also provide the user with a seamless experience between the live and virtual agents. The virtual agents will also be able to adapt themselves to a small or big role as the situation demands.