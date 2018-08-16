These Motorola smartphones will get Android 9 Pie update

Earlier this month, Google announced the Android 9 Pie, the ninth major iteration of the OS. Since then, many Android OEMs are announcing their update plans and schedules as well as the eligible devices those will get the update. The latest one to join the list is Motorola. The company owned by Lenovo has revealed the list of smartphones those might get the Android 9 Pie update later this year.

When to expect the update

As of now, there is no word regarding when the update will be rolled out to these eligible Motorola smartphones. But the company has revealed that the update will hit sometime starting this fall.

Motorola smartphones to get Android Pie update

When it comes to the eligible Motorola smartphones, there are a slew of devices that will get the update for now. These eligible smartphones are listed below.

Moto Z3

Moto Z3 Play

Moto Z2 Play

Moto Z3 Force

Moto X4

Moto G6

Moto G6 Play

Moto G6 Plus

No Moto E5 devices

Sadly, users of the Moto E5 series of smartphones will be disappointed. The Moto E5 and E5 Plus smartphones those were launched earlier this year will not receive the Android 9 Pie update. These smartphones were launched in India last month but aren't eligible to get this update. Though these have made it to the first batch of eligible phones, we can expect these phones to get the update later.

Android 9 Pie features

Android 9 Pie comes with a slew of new features. Some of the notable ones are Adaptive battery that will learn the pattern of app usage to prevent unnecessary battery discharge, Adaptive brightness to automatically toggle between the brightness based on the lighting condition, App Actions for the smartphone to predict the next move for a better usage pattern, Slices, Google search and digital well being.

Motorola P30 launch

Recently, Motorola unveiled a new smartphone in China. The Motorola P30 was unveiled in the country at an event on August 15 along with the Moto Z3 and Moto E5 Plus. The smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup at its rear, a 6.2-inch display, an octa-core processor with 6GB RAM and AI camera capabilities.