Google Chromebooks to receive Windows 10 support

Google is known for releasing timely updates for its devices, giving its users a premium user experience. The tech giant is also working on a secretive project which will bring the support for Windows 10 on Chromebooks.

According to some reports from the XDA Developers, the project on which Google is working is dubbed as Campfire. The Campfire feature was earlier expected to be released for the Pixelbooks. However, as per the latest source code, it is expected that the new feature will support multiple Chrome OS devices. The report further suggests that the Campfire feature could be similar to that of Apple's Boot Camp feature. The Boot Camp Assistant by Apple is a multi-boot utility which comes with macOS and it assists users in installing Microsoft Windows OS on Intel-based Mac computers.

The Campfire feature is currently under development stage and it would be hard to comment as to which all devices this feature will support. However, reports of 'multiple campfire variants' mentions have been found on the Chromium Git. This indicates that several, not all Chrome OS powered devices, which verify and configure their machines for Windows 10 support will receive this feature.

It is being further reported that this feature will probably consume more space. The source code of the feature suggests that the devices will need to have a minimum storage requirement of 40GB. In this case, 30GB of space is required for the Windows whereas 10GB is reserved for the Chrome OS. This implies that a number of budget category Chromebooks will not support the feature.

The major highlight of the Campfire feature is that it will be quite simple to use. Users will not need to enable the developer. Users will also not need to jump through a number of loops in order to get the Windows 10 running on their devices. Rather, the users will simply need to give a command "alt os enable". This will allow their devices to dual-boot and will allow the users to be able to access the secondary desktop OS, which in this case is the Windows 10.

This dual-boot feature is suitable for the users who would like to use the Windows 10 on their Chromebooks. This feature will further allow the users to carry on with some intensive tasks on the Chromebooks. As of now, there is no information available as to when this feature will make its way officially to the users; however, we will keep you posted in the same.