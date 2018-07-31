Microsoft has an interesting patent for three-way video calling

Microsoft has filed a new patent under the US Patent Number US 10,015,442 B1. The new patent depicts a new method of improving a three-way video call on devices with multiple screens.

To illustrate, Microsoft imagines a device or "mobile computing device" that comprises two screens folding on a hinge. A camera is placed on top of both the screens. To begin with, an algorithm is used to make sure conditions are met to implement the method, and if the compatible hardware is being used.

Then, the incoming video feeds from the participating users are split between the two screens. So in a situation where three users are in a video conference, the user o the multi-screen device will be able to see the other two on different screens. As per the patent images, it will create a degree of separation between participants while still allowing users with a laptop, webcam, or a single-screen to participate in the conference.

The design will also allow two users to engage in the video call on a single device. This will be possible thanks to the two front-facing cameras on both screens. Presumably, the method will also allow for folding the hinged smartphones with a single camera but those with multiple front sensors would benefit the most.

The patent also shows the rear camera being used simultaneously, allowing the user to show their surroundings alongside their face during a video chat. During conference calls, that would enable multiple participants to get involved with just one portable device and for remote documenting.

Well, the patent doesn't appear to be intended to cover the device itself. However, it isn't unreasonable to expect that Microsoft might have a hardware in the works to take advantage of the method. Also, the company might intend on using its own video conferencing software - Skype. Additionally, this feature may be useful for anyone using an Android device with multi-screen in the coming days.

Microsoft Surface phone has kept the technology enthusiasts on toes from quite a while. Countless leaks and rumors in last few years have hinted towards various concepts and rendered images of the possible Windows Surface mobile device; however, none has managed to make it to the reality. We might never see a new Windows phone or if a new report is to be believed, the much-anticipated Surface Phone might soon see the light of the day.