Microsoft’s dual-display Pocketable Surface Phone might soon be a reality

The ambitious dual-display Surface Phone might just the product we all need in today’s time

    Microsoft Surface phone has kept the technology enthusiasts on toes from quite a while. Countless leaks and rumors in last few years have hinted towards various concepts and rendered images of the possible Windows Surface mobile device; however, none has managed to make it to the reality. We might never see a new Windows phone or if a new report is to be believed, the much-anticipated Surface Phone might soon see the light of the day.

    As per various reports on the leading technology portals, Microsoft's ambitious Surface mobile device- codenamed 'Andromeda' is a product in development and is a pocketable device with a wraparound screen that hinges out to form a tablet-like experience. The Verge seems to have got hands on an internal documentation from Microsoft that talks about the form factor and format-straddling device, i.e. the possible dual-display Surface phone. As per the document, "It's a new pocketable Surface device form factor that brings together innovative new hardware and software experiences to create a truly personal and versatile computing experience".

    Notably, the ambitious project has been making rounds for quite a while. Microsoft keeps mum about the Surface Phone, but it is something that is "new and disruptive" and might blur the lines between PC and mobile. Android and iOS devices are no less than computers but they still lack the soul of a true Windows-based mobile device. Andromeda might be the answer, finally.

    The dual-display tip seems like a reality as Microsoft had filed a patent in the year 2017 that shows a mobile device featuring dual displays, which are connected by a so-called self-regulating hinge. And as per the recent renders posted by David Breyer (@D_Breyer), the mobile device will also feature a stylus to fully utilize the dual-display technology. The images hint towards a sophisticated Microsoft phablet that can be used in multiple modes and the bundled stylus could be used to capture digital ink.

    If Microsoft managed to make the concept device a reality, it can bring back Microsoft's mobile devices on a map and pose a possible threat to Android and iOS dominance. A pocketable Windows device that can be folded, runs the latest Windows and come with a stylus is just the product that can reshape the productivity-driven mobile devices space.

    Source

    Images Source


    Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 3, 2018
