Oppo to launch R17 with 8GB RAM and in-display sensor on August 23

Oppo has already confirmed the details about its latest R17, and the company has confirmed that the smartphone will be introduced at an event in Shanghai. The launch event is scheduled for August 23. The phone has been in news for quite a long time now and finally, it going to see its official announcement. Oppo teased the poster on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

OPPO R17 specifications

According to Oppo, the smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ with a resolution of 2280x1080 pixels. The smartphone features a 19:9 aspect ratio display with a notch and 91.5% screen-to-body ratio. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Under the hood, the R17 is backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, clubbed with Adreno 615 GPU.

The Oppo R17 is backed by 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo).

On the optical front, the listing suggests that the phone will come with dual camera setup with the combination of the 16MP rear camera with LED flash, and secondary rear camera. At the front, the smartphone will house a 25MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, AI, Sony IMX576 sensor, it also supports 3D Portrait.

The Oppo R17 will also come with an In-display fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking the phone. It has been expected that the phone will also come with a cheaper variant with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the connectivity part, the phone will offer dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. It also comes with dual SIM support.

The Oppo R17 is fueled by a powerful 3500mAh battery which supports VOOC Flash charger. The OPPO R17 will come in Twilight Blue and Starry Purple color options with gradient finish.

The smartphone will be available for order from August 18. So far the company hasn't disclosed the price of the smartphone, but we will get to know about the price once the Oppo R17 will go official.