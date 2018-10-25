Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 officially launched for Rs 33,000 with 10W fast wireless charging

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 price and availability

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will be available in Onyx Black, Jade Green, and the Sapphire Blue colors. The smartphone is currently available for pre-order on Mi.com for 3299 Yuan (Rs 33,000) for the base variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and the top of the line variant with10 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is available for 4999 Yuan (Rs 50,000).

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 unique features

Mechanical Slider mechanism

93.4% screen to body ratio

10 GB RAM

10W wireless fast charging

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 specifications

The company did inform about the fact that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will support 5G network. At the launch event, Xiaomi has confirmed that the 5G version of the Mi MIX 3 will be launched in early 2019 (probably with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC).

The main highlight of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is the mechanical slider, which helps the company to offer higher screen to body ratio without compromising on any of the sensors. Unlike the Vivo NEX or the Oppo Find X, there is no motor to raise the slider, instead, the smartphone uses the old-school manual slider mechanism, that we have seen on Nokia or Motorola phones.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 comes with a 6.39-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6/8/10 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage with no micro SD card slot.

The smartphone has a dual 12 MP camera setup (wide angle + telephoto lens) with features like 960fps super-slow-motion video recording, 4K video recording @ 60fps, and improved low-light photography. The main camera scores 103 points (108 for photos, 93 for videos) on DXO Mark, which is equivalent as of the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus and the Apple iPhone XS Max. For the selfie enthusiasts, the smartphone again offers a dual camera setup with a 24 MP main sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.