Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage live images leaked

Mi MIX 3 will also available in 10 GB RAM variant

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Xiaomi is all set for the launch of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 on the 25th of October (today). The Mi MIX 3 will be the latest flagship smartphone from Xiaomi with the top of the line specifications. As the company has already confirmed, the Mi MIX 3 will come with up to 10 GB of RAM and 5G support.

    Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage leaks

    And now, a new set of leaked photos of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 confirms that the Mi MIX 3 will also be available in an affordable variant as well with cut down on specifications compared to the 10 GB RAM model.

    Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 leaked specifications

    According to the leak, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will run on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 skin on top. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, not the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Just like the previous generation Mi MIX smartphone, we do expect a micro SD card slot for storage expansion.

    Just like the premium edition, there is a slideout mechanism on the top which beholds the front-facing selfie camera. The phone will have a dual primary camera setup with features like super slow-motion video recording @ 960fps. The variant with 6GB RAM is also expected to come with a physical fingerprint sensor, located at the back of the smartphone instead of an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

    Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage leaks

    On the back, the device does look similar to the Apple iPhone XS with a dual camera setup and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will have a 6.4-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, and the Mi MIX 3 will be the first MIX smartphone to offer an OLED display. The Mi MIX 3 will have features like wireless charging and fast charging as well.

    As the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S was not launched in India, the company might not launch the Mi MIX 3 as well, as it is likely to be the most expensive smartphone from Xiaomi.

    Source

    Story first published: Thursday, October 25, 2018, 7:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 25, 2018
