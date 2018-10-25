Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 launch: Watch the live streaming here

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 features

The main difference between the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 and other typical smartphones is the fact that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will have a complete full-screen design with no notch or bezels. The company uses a slider mechanism to include necessary sensors like selfie camera on the back of the display.

Just like the Mi MIX 2S, the Mi MIX 3 will have a premium design with ceramic build quality with a dual camera set up at the back and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is also expected to support wireless charging (Qi-based).

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 specifications

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will have a 6.4-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Under the hood, the smartphone will run on the Snapdragon 845 SoC. The company might also announce an upcoming model with Snapdragon 855 SoC with support for the 5G network.

The Mi MIX 3 will be available in different RAM/storage options with 6/8/10 GBs of RAM and 128/256/512 GB of internal storage, and we don't expect to see a micro SD card slot or a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Lastly, the smartphone will offer Android 9 Pie OS with custom MIUI 10 skin on top with interesting features like full-screen gesture support, revamped notification panel, improved app launch speeds and other optimisations.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 launch in India

As of now, there is no confirmation from the company regarding the launch of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 in India. However, according to leaks, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is likely to launch in India in December 2018.