Xiaomi Black Shark Helo gaming phone announced: Price starts from Rs. 34,000

As teased, the second generation gaming smartphone from Xiaomi Black Shark is now official. The newly launched Black Shark Helo is the successor to the Black Shark launched in China earlier this year. It comes with liquid cooling technology to keep the device cool even during gaming. It comes with upgraded specifications and features and a much-improved design. However, the battery and camera remain the same.

At the launch event, the company teased the dual hand joystick case with two fans for additional cooling. It also showcased the naked-eye 3D protective case meant for the gaming smartphone. Let's take a look at the complete details of this smartphone from here.

The smartphone features a glowing RGB logo at its rear with AI game lighting. So, the lighting will change its color based on the game that the user is playing. It features a metal back shell with 3D glass and condensed ridgeline to provide a 3D look. The antenna design is unique with an X style along with the Wi-Fi antenna at the sides.

There is a dedicated two-stage SHARK key to offer an immersive gaming experience. The smartphone has a standard detachable left gamepad as seen on its predecessor and a right gamepad along with a touchpad. It is interesting that both can be controlled at the same time.

Xiaomi Black Shark Helo specifications Xiaomi Black Shark Helo bestows a 6.01-inch FHD+ with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC clocked at 2.8GHz clubbed with Adreno 630 GPU. The device has been launched in three storage configurations. The base variant has 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage space while the mid-variant has 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage space. The top-end variant of the smartphone comes with a whopping 10GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 internal storage space. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with Joy UI. It supports dual nano SIM cards and connectivity aspects such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and GPS. There is a USB Type-C port and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. For imaging, this gaming smartphone comes with a dual camera module at its rear with a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.5 aperture and dual-tone LED flash and a 20MP secondary sensor with a similar aperture. There is a 20MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The device gets the power from a 4000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0. Liquid cooking and other features As mentioned above, the Xiaomi Black Shark Helo gaming smartphone comes with two liquid cooling pipes that will keep the device cool even during gaming. This is possible by reducing the core temperature of the CPU by 12 degrees. Notably, this is an improvement over the same that reduces 8 degrees in its predecessor. Price and availability Xiaomi Black Shark Helo is priced at 3199 yuan (approx. Rs. 34,000) for the base variant, 3499 yuan (approx. Rs. 37,000) for the mid-variant and 4199 yuan (approx. Rs. 44,500) for the top-end variant. It is already up for pre-order and will go on sale from October 30 in China.