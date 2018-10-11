Xiaomi Black Shark global page goes live hinting imminent launch

Related Articles
Xiaomi had introduced its first-game centric smartphone BlackShark back in April this year in China. The Chinese tech giant had then surprised the gaming enthusiast masses with the introduction of BlackShark gaming smartphone. Just like the Razer Phone which is another game-centric smartphone, the Xiaomi Black Shark comes with some top-end hardware and a dedicated gamepad controller for an enhanced gaming experience. The gamepad controller which comes with the Black Shark smartphone is controlled via Bluetooth. Now, some latest reports suggest that the company will soon be bringing this smartphone for the rest of the globe.
The BlackShark global webpage is now live and the page says "Sharks Approaching". This hints that Xiaomi might soon bring the BlackShark gaming smartphone for all the users around the globe.
Let's have a look at the features and specs offered by the BlackShark gaming smartphone:
Display and Design:
The Black Shark gaming smartphone packs a 5.99-inch Full HD+ LCD display which has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. The Home button placed at the bottom bezel also doubles up as a fingerprint scanner.
The smartphone has got matte-finish curved panels at the rear which ensures a comfortable grip while holding it. The rear panel highlights the Black Shark branding in green color which lights up when games are being played.
Camera:
For imaging, the Xiaomi Black Shark makes use of a dual-rear camera setup which comprises of a 12MP primary lens with f/1.75 aperture and a pixel size of 1.25 µm and a 20MP secondary lens with a f/1.75 aperture and 1 µm pixel size to capture the depth sensing. Up front, there is a 20MP camera to capture selfies and to make video calls.
Hardware and specs:
Powering the Black Shark smartphone is a Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 845 chipset which is paired with Adreno 630 GPU to take care of all the graphics. The smartphone is available in two different RAM and storage variants i.e 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of native storage. The smartphone will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.
One of the major highlights of the Black Shark phone is the multi-stage direct-touch integrated liquid cooling system. This feature comprises of liquid cooling, heat sink, multi-layer graphite, and heat sink components. Backing up the smartphone is a big 4000mAh battery which comes with a Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support.
It is not immediately clear as to when this smartphone will be launched for the international markets, however, considering that the smartphone's global website has gone live, we can expect the device to be launched soon. We will keep you posted with the further updates on the same so stay tuned with us.