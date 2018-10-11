Nokia 3.1 Plus first impression: The good, bad, and the X factor

The good in the Nokia 3.1 Plus

The Nokia 3.1 Plus comes with a metal unibody design, which is similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, as the phone has plastic antenna bands on the top and the bottom portion of the smartphone for the cellular signal reception.

There is nothing special about the design of the Nokia 3.1 Plus, in fact, the design of the Nokia 3.1 Plus is in line with the other similarly priced smartphone. HMD Global did wow us by providing a dual camera set up at the back with a 13 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera.

Overall, the Nokia 3.1 Plus did impress us with the design and the build quality with the modern features like dual camera setup and a fingerprint sensor.

Storage options

The Nokia 3.1 Plus comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion, up to 400 GB. Having a dedicated micro SD card enables to use two SIM cards at the same time with a micro SD card. Did we forget to mention that the Nokia 3.1 Plus supports dual VoLTE? The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, which supports dual LTE or VoLTE, where the smartphone can access active 4G network on both networks.

Cameras

The Nokia 3.1 Plus does have an impressive set of cameras on the front as well as on the back. The smartphone has a 13 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor at the back with support for features like portrait mode, Timelapse, Slow motion, and manual mode. The 8 MP front-facing selfie camera also supports the bokeh effect and time lapse.

Photos taken on the primary camera looks good but lacks details. Just like most of the Nokia smartphones, the selfie camera on the Nokia 3.1 Plus impressed us with the images, which retails a lot of more information, and even the bokeh effect works well for the most part.

The bad about the Nokia 3.1 Plus

Like every other smartphone, Nokia 3.1 Plus does have some shortcomings. One of the significant features that I did not like about the Nokia 3.1 Plus is the display. The smartphone has a 6-inch 18:9 aspect ratio display with minimal bezels on the top and the bottom portion of the smartphone with "no-notch design. Due to the low-resolution (720p), the screen looks pixelated. If you are switching from a phone with a higher resolution display, then you will notice it.

We would have loved to see a smaller display on the Nokia 3.1 Plus, which results in higher pixel density.

The X factor on the Nokia 3.1 Plus

One of the significant features that make the Nokia 3.1 Plus ahead of the competition is the fact that the phone runs on stock Android OS with Android One branding. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with Android One support. The smartphone will be updated to Android 9 Pie in the next few weeks, and the device is also eligible to receive the next major update after Android 9 Pie as well.

If you are looking for a smartphone with all modern amenities like dual camera setup, taller display, and modern design with the main focus on the software update, then the Nokia 3.1 Plus is the device that you should consider, especially under Rs 12,000 price mark.

Verdict

Overall, the Nokia 3.1 Plus is an impressive smartphone. However, we are yet to explore the complete potential of the smartphone. Stay tuned for the full review of the Nokia 3.1 Plus.