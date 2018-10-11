HMD Global to launch Nokia 3.1 Plus today in India: Watch the live stream here

HMD Global the company behind the Nokia is holding an event in New Delhi India at 12 PM. It has been expected that the company will unveil a smartphone with a large battery and display. We are expecting that Nokia 3.1 Plus will be launch at the event. Let's see what we are going to get with this event. The company is going to live stream the entire event on its official page. You can also catch the event here below.

Last week, NokiaPowerUser has reported that a new phone from Nokia has passed through the Bluetooth certification. The report also suggested that the name of the phone will be Nokia 3.1 Plus and it will be a budget segment smartphone. It has been expected that the phone will fall under Rs 10000 bracket.

Nokia 3.1 Plus is expected to come with a polycarbonate back instead of a glass back which is already available on Nokia 5.1 Pus and 6.1 Plus. It has been reported that the new phone will sport a taller display and flaunts a dual-camera setup on the rear panel. A fingerprint scanner also expected to be placed on the rear back. The budget phone will come with stock Android Oreo as part of the Android One program.

Let's not jump[ to the conclusion and wait for few more hours so that Nokia can pull the curtains down on the phone and put a rest to all the rumors and speculation.