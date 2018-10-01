Nokia 7.1 Plus tipped to launch on October 11 at HMD Global event

With the starting of this year, HMD Global has launched a series of the smartphone in the budget and premium segment. It seems the company is not ready to stop anytime soon. The company has scheduled an event on October 11, 2018, in India. The invites are already sent and the invite says that this is an important announcement before the festive season. It didn't mention anything about the product or what to expect with the event.

It has been reported that the company might introduce the rumored Nokia 7.1 Plus, which was expected to go official in China as X7. The smartphone has already received the China certification. The listing has revealed the similar design as the Nokia 7.1.

Nokia 7.1 Plus (X7) rumored specifications

The Nokia 7.1 Plus is expected to flaunt a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2246 × 1080 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 based on a 10nm process with Adreno 616 GPU.

The Nokia 7.1 Plus is said to be launch in two variants one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and another with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can also expand the memory up to 400GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone is said to sport a dual-rear camera with a 12MP rear camera with LED flash, and 13MP secondary rear camera. At the front, the device will house a 20MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. Apart from the cameras on the rear, the back panel will also house a fingerprint scanner on it for the one-touch unlocking

The upcoming Nokia smartphone is expected to offer dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS. The dimensions of the phone are 154.8×75.76×7.97mm and it weighs around 185grams.

The Nokia 7.1 Plus is expected to be powered by a 3400mAh battery with fast charging support. It will run on Android 8.1 (Oreo), and it will also be upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie).

It has been reported that the smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart or Amazon India.