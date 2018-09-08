Nokia X7 teased by HMD Global; imminent launch possible

HMD Global is expected to unveil the Nokia 9 flagship smartphone sometime soon. In the meantime, it looks like the company is prepping to launch another device as well. We say so as the company has come up with a teaser showing a new smartphone, which could be the Nokia X7. The teaser has been shared by the company in Taiwan but there is no word regarding its name of specifications.

The official Nokia Mobile page in Taiwan has posted two images hinting that the launch of a new Nokia smartphone is nearing. The first image shows a tall display. Though the image does not show the notch on top of it clearly, we can expect it to feature a notch as the recent smartphones from the brand have one. The second teaser hints at a 19:9 aspect ratio display, which confirms the notch display. However, these teasers have been removed now.

Nokia X7 could be launched soon

Going by the recent reports, Nokia X7 is allegedly coming soon. We have come across speculations that the X7 could be launched with a notch display. Back in June, we came across a report suggesting that an upcoming smartphone with the codename Phoenix could be launched later this year. The device is said to be launched with a Snapdragon 710 SoC as well. From the same, it looks like the Phoenix will be the Nokia X7 likely to be launched sometime soon.

Probably, the X7 could be an advanced variant than the Nokia X6 and Nokia X5 launched globally as the 6.1 Plus and 5.1 Plus.

Nokia 9 also on cards

Do note that there are claims that the Nokia 9 flagship smartphone with a penta-lens camera is also in the making. The device has been leaked a few times showing its front and rear design clearly. Also, it has received a certification in China hinting at the imminent launch.

However, there is no word from the Finnish company regarding the upcoming smartphones. We need to wait for some more days to know more. Until there is an official confirmation, we need to take this speculation with a grain of salt.