Nokia 9 with penta-lens camera gets MIIT certification

After the global launch of the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus, the company is hitting the headlines once again for an upcoming flagship smartphone. Well, the talk is about the long-rumored Nokia 9. We have been coming across numerous reports regarding the flagship device that is yet to see the light of the day.

In a recent development, Nokia 9 carrying the model number TA-1094 has received the MIIT certification in China back in May suggesting that its launch could be imminent. Notably, we have been coming across leaked images revealing its camera layout, the design and more recently.

Nokia 9 certification

Going by the details of the certification, there is no mention about any specifications of the Nokia 9 with the model number TA-1094. However, it does reveal that there are connectivity options such as Bluetooth and the frequency.

Imminent launch likely

The company behind the Nokia 9 MIIT certification is Hemingdi Technologies in Shenzhen. It is also linked to the recent TENAA and FCC certifications Eventually, we can make out that the consistency is good and that the launch of the Nokia smartphone might not take a long time. Notably, an FCC detail reveals that this company is the manufacturer of some Nokia smartphones. Given that the MIIT certification image is from China, we can infer that the device is under production in the country, claims a MySmartPrice report.

Rumored Nokia 9 specifications

Nokia 9 is one of the highly anticipated smartphones from HMD Global. The smartphone is speculated to be launched with a 6.01-inch display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 256GB of default storage space and 8GB RAM. The device is said to be IP68 rated and feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. A 3900mAh battery is believed to power the phone from within along with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging support.

Penta-lens camera

Lately, we have come across the leaked hands-on images and renders of the Nokia smartphone. These suggest that the Nokia 9 might be the rumored flagship to feature a penta-lens camera at its rear. The leaked rear panel and live images show that the smartphone will have six cutouts - five for the Zeiss branded camera lenses and one for the LED flash. However, an official confirmation regarding such a camera arrangement is yet to be out.