Nokia 9 render shows penta-lens camera, notch display and more

It looks like HMD Global is geared up to launch a new flagship smartphone by the end of this year. The recent leaks have shown that this upcoming Nokia flagship could flaunt a penta-lens camera setup at its rear. The latest render to have emerged online gives us a glance at the complete design of this smartphone.

After the leaked back panel showing the penta-lens camera and a set of leaked hands-on images of the alleged Nokia 9, a new leak has emerged online. The popular tipster and designer Benjamin Geskin has taken to Twitter to share a fresh render of the device shedding light on its front and rear design.

Small notch at the front

As seen in the image above, there appears to be a relatively smaller notch on top of the display. It can be seen that the notch has space just to house the selfie camera and earpiece. The bezels at the sides appear to be narrow but the chin is thick enough to provide room for the Nokia branding.

Penta-lens camera

Moving on to its rear, there appear to be five cameras and an LED flash module on the device. There is an additional cutout but that appears to be empty. The design also hints that the Nokia 9 will feature a glass back to support wireless charging. The Zeiss branding amidst the camera cutouts confirms that the penta-lens module has been developed along with Carl Zeiss.

In-display fingerprint sensor

Though there is no physical fingerprint sensor on this smartphone, we expect to see an in-display fingerprint sensor. And, this hints that there could be an OLED display on the upcoming Nokia smartphone.

Mid-2018 launch reportedly canceled

From the earlier reports, HMD Global reportedly called off the mid-2018 launch of the Nokia 9 due to the major issues related to the camera. And, this leaked image shows the kind of trouble that the company might have experienced. We even came across rumors regarding a smartphone called Nokia 10 alleged to feature a penta-lens camera. And, there were claims that the Nokia 9 could be launched with the moniker Nokia A1 Plus at the IFA 2018 though the same did not turn fruitful.