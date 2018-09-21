ENGLISH

HMD Global to announce a new Nokia smartphone on October 4; Nokia 7.1 Plus expected

Nokia 7.1 Plus could see the light of the day soon.

    HMD Global is speculated to be working on two new smartphones - the Nokia 9 and Nokia X7 Plus aka Nokia 7.1 Plus. While the launch of the Nokia 9 flagship with a penta lens camera module at its rear is said to be pushed to February 2019, it looks like there will be an announcement from the company on October 4.

    HMD Global to announce a new Nokia smartphone on October 4

    The Finnish company has started sending out media invites for a launch event that is slated to happen on October 4 in London. The invite mentions that the company will launch a new Nokia smartphone. And, this is not surprising as rumors regarding the Nokia 7.1 Plus are rife in the recent times and the device is expected to go official this year.

    Going by the invite sent by the company from Pocket-lint and Nokioteca, the company will host the event in London and Milan along with a few other European cities. But there is no word regarding the exact locations for now.

    What to expect from Nokia 7.1 Plus

    Nokia 7.1 Plus is highly anticipated and is being speculated heavily of late. Just yesterday, we came across a leaked render of the smartphone. What appears to be the official render shows a narrow notch on top of the screen housing the selfie camera, earpiece and other sensors. Also, there are dual cameras at its rear with the two lenses positioned vertically at the top center. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint and a LED flash module underneath the camera.

    On the specifications front, the upcoming Nokia smartphone is believed to be launched with the Snapdragon 710 SoC that is seen in the recently launched mid-range devices. This processor is believed to be paired with 6GB RAM. Like the other Nokia smartphones launched so long in 2018, this one is also believed to belong to the Android One program. Eventually, it will also get the Android 9 Pie update later this year or early next year.

    Expected price

    We are yet to know when the device will be launched in India but it is expected to be priced under Rs. 25,000 making it an affordable one with the latest features. However, we need to get further confirmation from the company about this.

    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 13:00 [IST]
