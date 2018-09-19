Nokia 7.1 Plus aka Nokia X7 images leak: Snapdragon 710 SoC, notchless display and more

Lately, we have been coming across reports regarding a new Nokia flagship - the Nokia 9. Initially, this smartphone was speculated to be unveiled later this year but the same is likely pushed to February 2019 and this hints at an MWC 2019 announcement.

In addition to the Nokia 9, another smartphone called the Nokia X7 aka Nokia 7.1 Plus is also rumored to be on cards. Previous reports have hinted that this smartphone could be launched later this year. And, a recently leaked image showing the display panel of the smartphone revealed that there will no notch on top. Now, a new set of images have been leaked on Weibo showing the front panel of the alleged Nokia 7.1 Plus.

Nokia 7.1 Plus: What to expect

These images show that the device might arrive with a 5.9-inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. If this turns out to be true, then the smartphone could bestow a smaller display than the 6-inch panel on the Nokia 7 Plus.

It can be seen that the smartphone might arrive with thin bezels at the sides and a relatively thicker bezel at the bottom. At the top, there could be a selfie camera and proximity sensors. There are claims that this smartphone might be launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, which is an upgrade from the Snapdragon 660 SoC used by the Nokia 7 Plus. The device is also believed to get the power from a bigger battery than the one used by the X6.1 Plus and support 18W fast charging as well.

Having said that, we can expect this upcoming Nokia smartphone to use 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space along with support for microSD card. But none of these details are confirmed.

Likely launch date

When it comes to the alleged launch date of this smartphone, there are claims that it might be announced in October. Similar to the Nokia X6 and X5, we can expect this one to be announced initially in China before going global. However, we need to consider these details as mere speculations until HMD Global comes out with a confirmation.