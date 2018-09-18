Nokia 9 launch likely delayed until February 2019

We have been coming across several reports regarding a Nokia flagship smartphone since late last year. Following the launch of the Nokia 8, rumors regarding the Nokia 9 started pouring in but the company did not announce anything about it till date. Now, it looks like the launch will not happen anytime soon.

Initially, there were rumors that the device would be unveiled early this year but the Nokia 8 Sirocco was launched with the yesteryear processor - Snapdragon 835 SoC. The device should have been announced late in 2017 but it was delayed until February this year. Fresh reports suggest that the same is the case with the rumored Nokia 9 as well.

As per the information from a Twitter user via PhoneArena, the announcement of the Nokia 9 expected to happen later this year has been delayed. The report suggests that the launch has been pushed to February 2019. So, it would be likely to witness the unveiling at MWC 2019. But there is yet to be an official confirmation regarding the launch date.

Nokia 9: What to expect

From the existing reports, the Nokia 9 is believed to be launched with the Snapdragon 845 SoC. If the launch date is pushed to early 2019, then the Snapdragon 845 will be a dated chipset and the next-generation flagships will use the Snapdragon 855 SoC that is to be announced soon by Qualcomm.

According to the recent leaks, the device will use a penta-lens camera module with the Zeiss branding for the first time in the smartphone industry. The reports suggest that the five sensors could include a telephoto lens, a wide-angle lens, a monochromatic sensor and more. The penta-lens module arranged in a revolver-like is said to be accompanied by a LED flash.

When it comes to the display of the alleged Nokia 9, there are contradictory reports with some suggesting a waterdrop notch on top and some others hinting at a notchless display. We can get a clarity regarding the upcoming Nokia flagship only if the company reveals an official word regarding what we can expect from the device. Until then, we need to take the speculations with a grain of salt.