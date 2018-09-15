ENGLISH

Nokia 9 and Nokia X7 display panels leak and there’s no notch

Check out the fresh leak showing the screen of 2 upcoming Nokia phones.

    Lately, we have been coming across numerous speculations regarding the upcoming Nokia smartphone - the Nokia 9. This is said to be the next flagship smartphone from the company. The USP of this upcoming device is said to be the unique penta-lens camera setup at its rear. In addition to this one, there are speculations regarding another Nokia smartphone - the Nokia X7 also in the making.

    Nokia 9 and Nokia X7 display panels leak and there’s no notch

    A fresh report from a Chinese publication ITHome has revealed the leaked images of the display panel of what looks like the Nokia 9 and a leaked snapshot of the display panel of the alleged Nokia X7. From the leaked images, it looks like both the smartphones will arrive with notch-less screens.

    Nokia 9 display panel leaks

    Going by the leaked image as seen above, the Nokia 9 is believed to arrive with a display panel that has slim bezels at the sides. There appears to be a large cutout for the selfie camera at the top of the display. And, the bottom bezel seems to be as thick as the one at the top. There is no word regarding the size of the display of this upcoming device, but it looks like it will have an impressive screen space with a tall 18:9 aspect ratio.

    On the contrary, a previously leaked render showed the presence of a waterdrop notch on top of the screen. But the recent leak has raised confusion regarding what we can expect from the upcoming flagship smartphone.

    Nokia 9 and Nokia X7 display panels leak and there’s no notch

    Leaked Nokia X7 display panel

    When it comes to the other image that is alleged to show the display panel of the Nokia X7, it looks like the device will have a similar display design as that of the Nokia 9. Notably, HMD Global had announced the Nokia X6 and Nokia X5 earlier this year in the X series and these were launched in India as the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus respectively. Also, a recent teaser from the company showed the Nokia X7 without a notch on top of the screen.

    Furthermore, the leaked image suggests that the X7 will flaunt a tall 18:9 display with narrow side bezels. The bezel at the top seems to have cutouts for the earpiece, selfie camera and other sensors. And, there are speculations that this smartphone might make use of the Snapdragon 710 SoC and debut sometime later this year.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 15, 2018, 10:59 [IST]
